This Saturday the Government of Ontario is offering a free fishing weekend.

From February 13th to the 15th, people can fish without a license in Ontario.

The government is urging everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines while they do and to stay within catch limits. They’re also asking fishers to obey size limits and to respect sanctuaries.

Free fishing weekends are also happening this year on Mother’s Day weekend, Father’s Day weekend, and another Family Fishing Week in July.

Written by Trevor Smith-Millar