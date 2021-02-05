Ontario is reporting 1,670 new COVID-19 cases.

Friday’s numbers come as the Ministry of Health says Toronto Public Health is reporting an overestimation of 125 cases due to data migration.

Seventy-two per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 62,700 tests were completed over the last day while 253,170 people have recovered.

Another 45 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 2.5 per cent.