More students may be going back to class next week, but Ontario businesses remain in the dark on when they can reopen.

Ontario’s top doctor David Williams says businesses reopening are independent of schools, adding that he’s waiting for the number of patients being treated in intensive care to go down first.

Williams also wants to see how schools will respond to reopening before lifting the lockdown across Ontario.

Yesterday Premier Doug Ford said we would likely hear about businesses reopening on Monday, a claim that was quickly backtracked by his office, with spokespeople saying no announcement is planned.