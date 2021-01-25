The Town of Gravenhurst has created a way for its residents to show off their winter creations.

The Snow Fun Road Map is available now through the town’s website. Community Recreation Coordinator Nicole Gray says they’re asking for families to create a “snow masterpiece,” take a picture of it, post it on the website and tag the location. She explains the idea is for people to drive around town and view the different creations. “With kids at home right now, I thought this would be a great idea to get them outside and building something,” Gray says.

This idea comes after the town created a Christmas Lights Road Map over the holidays. “It was so well received,” Gray says. She tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that over 70 people submitted their light set-up for the map.

Gray says this is only being done for Gravenhurst residents and will remain open until the snow starts to melt.