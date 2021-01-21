Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The active case count is at 35 after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) added one new COVID-19 case Wednesday.

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. SMDHU reports he got it through the community.

There have been 34 cases of the virus in Bracebridge.

There have been a total of 184 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. One more person has recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 146.

The roll-out of the vaccine continues in SMDHU’s medical region. So far, 14,413 vaccines have been administered with 228 coming in the last 24 hours.

SMDHU has reported 87 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,756 with 3,472 recoveries and 98 people dying.