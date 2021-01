Ontario is reporting 2,578 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-seven per cent of Monday’s cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA and Niagara.

Over 40,300 tests were completed but there’s still a backlog of 18,481.

Twenty-four more people have died bringing the death toll to 5,433.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 6.6 per cent.