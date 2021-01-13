Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has added four new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka.

The Health Unit also reports three more people in Muskoka has recovered from the virus, putting that total at 128.

It puts the active case count in the region at 37.

The new cases are:

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is still under investigation.

A female from Gravenhurst. The cause is still under investigation.

A female from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

There have been a total of 168 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Of those, 35 are from Gravenhurst, and another 35 are from Muskoka Lakes. Three people have died because of the coronavirus in the region.

SMDHU now lists how many vaccines have been administered on its COVID-19 dashboard. So far, 8,616 doses have been administered in their medical region. Over the weekend, 451 shots were administered.

SMDHU has reported 78 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,277 with 3,010 recoveries and 78 people dying.