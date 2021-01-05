One of the staples of winter in Muskoka is the Fire and Ice Festival in downtown Bracebridge, but it won’t be happening this year.

The Town of Bracebridge announced the event has been pushed back to January 29th, 2022.

“Postponing the festival was not an easy decision especially because our local businesses have come to rely on it to help them get through the slow winter months,” Bracebridge Business Improvement Chair Lindsay Alexander says. “However, with the current lockdown and limitation to gatherings, it has made it impossible for the event to proceed.”

The town cites the safety of the community, volunteers, stakeholders, and visitors as well as the current provincial restrictions as the reasons the event was pushed back until next year..

“Even though the festival on the street is postponed, the spirit of the event will live on!” says Tracy Larkman with the BIA. “To help celebrate Fire and Ice Muskoka residents are encouraged to get outdoors and enjoy a winter activity. From tobogganing, snowshoeing, building a snowman or enjoying a winter campfire, the sky’s the limit to the fun you can have in Muskoka during the winter and it can all be done safely.”