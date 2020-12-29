Loblaws is reporting a staff member at one of their Orillia stores has tested positive for COVID-19.

A team member with the Zehrs on 289 Coldwater Road is the staff member in question. Loblaws reports the employee last worked on December 18th.

Loblaws has a list available on their website of all reported COVID-19 cases in their stores.

The company says they’re working closely with local Health Units to ensure the stores are properly cleaned and the required protocols are in place and followed by staff and customers.