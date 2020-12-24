Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting six new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Updated data released Thursday shows three of the new cases are in Bracebridge and two are in Muskoka Lakes,

There are six new active cases of the virus bringing the current total of active cases to 24.

There have been a total of 135 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 24 of them from Bracebridge and 32 from Muskoka Lakes. 108 people have recovered and two people have died.

The SMDHU reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday. There have been 3,201 COVID-19 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic with 2,479 recovered and 61 deaths.