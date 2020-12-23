Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Updated data released Wednesday shows one of the new cases is in Bracebridge.

There is one new active case of the virus bringing the current total of active cases to 18.

There have been a total of 129 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 21 of them from Bracebridge and 30 from Muskoka Lakes. 108 people have recovered and two people have died.

The SMDHU reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday. There have been 3,159 COVID-19 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic with 2,469 recovered and 60 deaths.