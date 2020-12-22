Ontario is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the eighth day in a row.

It comes as a province-wide lockdown is set to go into effect on Boxing Day.

The province added 2,202 new cases on Tuesday with sixty-nine per cent in the hotspots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

Nearly 45,300 tests were completed over the last day.

There are currently 1,005 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario.

Another 21 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 4,188.