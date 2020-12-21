Gravenhurst’s Fire Chief Larry Brassard will be retiring on January 15th.

“I want to thank Chief Brassard for his immense dedication, passion and commitment to serving the people of Gravenhurst,” Mayor Paul Kelly said. “We have been very fortunate to have such a knowledgeable, highly respected leader with the utmost integrity, guiding our Fire Department and the men and woman who risk their lives every day selflessly. Chief Brassard has instilled his love, passion and duty into those who wear the uniform proudly and we are grateful for everything he has done.”

Brassard spent eight years with the town. The town says he has been an active volunteer dealing with issues like social issues and mental health and wellness. Brassard is also credited with embracing social media as a way to get messages out to the community.

Once Brassard leaves his post in January, Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp will take over until a replacement is found.

“On behalf of the Town of Gravenhurst, please join us in extending best wishes to the Chief as he begins the next phase in life and a big thank you for his service to the Town and its citizens,” Mayor Kelly said.