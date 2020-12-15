Ontario is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The province added 2,275 new cases on Tuesday.

Officials say the high count was caused by Public Health Ontario updating the way it extracts and analyzes data.

Seventy-one per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

There are 1,810 more resolved cases and nearly 39,600 tests were completed over the last day.

Twenty more people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 3,992.