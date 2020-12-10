Six-thousand doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario on Monday.

Retired General Rick Hillier, head of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, says 3,000 of the doses will be split between two hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa.

The first doses will be given to health care workers in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings, but it may be April before the shots are widely available to others.

The province said additional details on the rollout of the initial vaccines will be released Friday.