Muskoka is reporting one new case of COVID-19 to start December.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is confirming that a Gravenhurst man, between the age of 18-34 has contracted the virus through close contact with another case.

That marks the 96th case for the District, with 89 recoveries, one death and six classified as ‘other’.

In the entirety of Simcoe Muskoka, there have been 2,150 cases, with 267 active.

That includes 1,819 recoveries, 13 hospitalizations, 52 deaths and 266 listed as ‘other’.

