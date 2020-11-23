Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The local health unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

The new cases involve a Gravenhurst male between the age of 0-17 who contracted the virus through close contact, and a Lake of Bays woman between the age of 65-79 – with that case still being investigated.

That brings the total case count for the District to 91, with 82 recoveries, 8 classified as ‘other’ and one death.

Meanwhile, the most recent update shows that we’ve crossed the 1900 mark for COVID-19 cases in the health district.

In all of Simcoe Muskoka, there have been 1,912 COVID-19 cases, with 1,612 recoveries, 232 classified as ‘other’, 62 hospitalizations and 52 deaths.

The number of active cases in the health district is 239.

