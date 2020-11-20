Police are investigating after a collision sent one person to hospital with life-altering injuries.

The Bracebridge OPP responded to the crash Friday morning on Nicholls Road, around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the driver trying to walk away from the scene.

Three passengers were in the car – two were looked at and released, while the third person, a 19-year-old woman from Bracebridge suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to a Toronto area hospital.

A 23-year-old Bracebridge woman is facing multiple charges including impaired operation, impaired operation causing bodily harm, having a blood alcohol level of over 80, and obstructing a peace officer.

As a result, her vehicle was impounded and her license was suspended for 90 days.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators are helping in the investigation and the road is closed to traffic until further notice.

The woman will be before a judge to answer for her charges in Bracebridge, on January 5th, 2021.