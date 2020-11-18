Flu shots are being offered next week in Huntsville.

The Algonquin Family Health Team announced Wednesday that it will be offering vaccinations by appointment.

Due to COVID-19, you’re asked to book ahead to ensure the health team is ready for you and the space is cleaned and sanitized.

If you have a Primary Care Provider who is part of the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville, you’re asked to contact them for an appointment.

Those who do not, you can call 705-787-0846 ex. 200 to book an appointment.

The clinics will be held next Wednesday and Friday at the Active Living Centre in the Canada Summit Centre.