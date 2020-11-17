Orillia OPP dealt with two robberies over the weekend.

The first happened on Saturday, November 14th just after midnight on Forest Avenue. Two males entered the homes by force and restrained the lone resident. OPP report “numerous” items were stolen and the victim was threatened before the suspects left.

Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance on Moffat Street. One man was said to be chasing another. They were able to find one of the men and found the other with help from witnesses. They directed to police to an apartment on Atherley Road where investigators learned a robbery had taken place involving the people from the incident on Saturday. Officers arrested a man and a women at the scene, with a third suspect being brought in later that day.

A 33-year-old man from Orillia has been hit with eight charges in relation to the two incidents including robbery with violence, uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, break, enter dwelling house, and robbery with weapon. A 27-year-old man from Severn was given 16 different charges including break, enter dwelling house, possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and uttering death threat – cause death or bodily harm. A 26-year-old woman from Orillia was charged with break, enter dwelling house, robbery with weapon, and failure to comply with release order.

All of the suspects are being held in custody pending their bail hearings.