Remembrance Day in Muskoka will be different, but the area’s Legions are doing their best to honour our veterans in the best way possible.

Past President of the Huntsville Legion Betty Smith says there will be a traditional Cenotaph service on November 11th. There will no parade through town, though. She says the service will be done inside and will be invitation-only with a maximum of 25 people allowed. “Over half of those places will be held for veterans,” she tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. “It will be the first time ever you will look out and not see a sea of people at the cenotaph.”

With over 400 members at the Legion, she says the vast majority will not be able to participate this year.

“What we’re asking people to do is to please pay your respect to veterans by standing in your doorway or in your living room and doing a two minute moment of silence at 11 AM,” Smith says.

On Remembrance Day, there will not be a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Bracebridge. Jack Ellis with the Legion in Bala is hosting a private ceremony outdoors, then moving indoors after. He says they will limit the number of people that come inside according to the rules set by the province. James Ure says the Gravenhurst Legion is also hosting a private ceremony.