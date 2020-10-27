It’s been nearly a week since Muskoka has seen its last COVID-19 case.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the entirety of Simcoe Muskoka now has 1305 confirmed cases of the virus, with 1,089 recoveries, five hospitalizations and 49 deaths.

However, in the District of Muskoka alone, the case count remains at 77 with 75 recoveries and one death.

Despite the slowed caseload for our area, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner says we haven’t gotten past the second wave just yet.

“I think it’s too early to tell,” Gardner said. “It’s still too short a period of time and it’s still a slight rise compared with last week versus the week before. If you take that out of the equation, we’ve still got growth in cases within the community. I think it’s premature to say that we’ve peaked.”

Meanwhile, Muskoka has not seen a new case since October 21 and there are only two active cases within the District.

The last reported case was a Bracebridge man between the ages of 18-34 who acquired the virus through close contact.

Dr. Gardner says while the case count is significantly larger in Simcoe County than in the District, he’s unsure of whether to loosen restrictions in those less affected areas.

“I’ve not encountered any of my colleagues from other districts doing that but there’s nothing specific to the law that would preclude that,” Gardner said. “I think it’s a good question, at this point, I’m not considering it but it is a good question.”

