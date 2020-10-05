Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “we all have to be vigilant” with COVID-19 cases on the rise in the province.

During his media update Monday afternoon, Ford announced an additional $35-million in funding is on the way for schools in COVID-19 hot spots across Ontario.

Ford says schools in Ottawa, Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will receive the extra funding and they will be able to use it for things like hiring more teachers and buying more computers for at home learning.

The province’s Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, says the funding will be split proportionally between all public school boards in the hard hit municipalities.

To date, over $1.3 billion has been earmarked for schools in Ontario to help deal with COVID-19 with $381 million coming from the federal government and almost $500 million coming from the school boards reserve funds.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, says they want to see more data before deciding if the hot spot areas should be moved back to Stage Two of reopening.