Police are investigating the theft of a boat and trailer from a property in Muskoka Lakes.

OPP say sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and 8:00 a.m. Friday, a black and tan Lowe SS210, 21-foot pontoon boat, with a Mercury 90 ELPT four-stroke outboard loaded on a black Kara LTP, dual axle trailer was stolen by an unknown suspect or suspects from a residence on Stroud Beach Road.

The license plate on the trailer reads L53 83W.

The investigation is ongoing and an image of the stolen property is pictured above.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation are asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.