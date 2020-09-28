Dozens of men squeezed into stylish women's shoes for the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes charity event. (Doug Crosse , MyMuskokaNow.com)

Over $15,500 is going to help address violence prevention and programs for women in Muskoka.

Back in August, YWCA Muskoka was forced to cancel the traditional ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event due to COVID-19 – which has raised around $20,000 in each of the past five years to help improve programs and service aimed at bettering the lives of women in the community.

The walk typically sees men squeeze into stylish women’s shoes and literally walk a mile to raise awareness against domestic abuse in Muskoka.

This year, the charity issued a call to action to supports and sponsors in order to raise money for 20-30 women in Muskoka and their kids.

“These women are carrying complex stories and are facing unprecedented stress, fear and anxiety. We have a chance right now to make an invaluable difference in their quality of life,” YWCA Executive Director Hannah Lin said.

A collective donation was made by members of The HUB Muskoka and the Muskoka Home Builders team organized their own walk on September 20.

All those funds have been raised since mid-August and will be going directly to women and their families, who are leaving or have left domestic violence and are experiencing increased stress.

Proceeds are also helping offset increased costs of developing new approaches to reaching children and youth with healthy relationship programs in a virtual environment.

Next year, YWCA Muskoka says it hopes to build on the momentum and growth the Walk a Mile campaign has seen over the past five years.