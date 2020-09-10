A pair of Huntsville residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, which confirmed two new lab-confirmed cases in Muskoka on Thursday.
The Health Unit says the two cases involve a man who’s between the ages of 45-64 and a woman who’s between the ages of 35-44.
It’s the first case in Muskoka since September 8, when a female between the ages of 0-17 contracted the virus through a workplace outbreak.
There have been 8 cases in Muskoka since August 31.
The new cases bring the total case count in the district to 41 – with 33 recovered and one death.