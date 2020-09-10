Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A pair of Huntsville residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, which confirmed two new lab-confirmed cases in Muskoka on Thursday.

The Health Unit says the two cases involve a man who’s between the ages of 45-64 and a woman who’s between the ages of 35-44.

It’s the first case in Muskoka since September 8, when a female between the ages of 0-17 contracted the virus through a workplace outbreak.

There have been 8 cases in Muskoka since August 31.

The new cases bring the total case count in the district to 41 – with 33 recovered and one death.