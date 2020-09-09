Premier Doug Ford says he is not considering rolling the whole province back into Stage 2 of the reopening process.

Speaking to reporters today Ford was asked if he would consider taking Ontario back, “To say that I am going to close the whole province, that’s unacceptable. I wouldn’t close the whole province when 16 regions don’t have one single case, it’s not fair to the rest of the province.”

But Ford did encourage the Mayors of the centres where the majority of Ontario’s cases are to make a decision on whether they want to follow in the footsteps of British Columbia by closing down nightclubs and banquet halls and shutting pubs down earlier, or limit the number of people allowed at large gatherings, “We aren’t there, I don’t think we are even close to being there yet. But again, it could spike up overnight it’s concerning. And, I will take the advice of our Health Table which I always have, and through our Minister of Health and Dr. Williams, that’s who I’m going to take the advice off. But again, we have a large, large province of over 14 and a half-million people, massive geographical area, similar to Quebec, actually Quebec is even larger geographically. It’s really up to each region, and that’s why we broke it down. When we opened it up in regions then I encourage anyone who has a concern, be it any of the large cities, you’re the Mayors, make a decision. We’ll support you.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory suggested this morning that the province should look at forcing bars to close earlier to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ford reiterated the fact that Medical Officers of Health and Mayors have the power to roll back public health measures under section 22 of the Health Promotion and Protection Act, and if they decide to do so, the province will support them.