Ontario is reporting almost 150 new cases of COVID-19.

The 149 cases reported today (Wednesday) are a decrease from the past few days with 190 reported on Monday and 185 on Tuesday.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott says 17,600 tests were completed over the last day with 28 public health units reporting five or fewer cases.

Twenty-one public health unit’s in Ontario are reporting no new cases.

Toronto is reporting 50 cases with 41 in Peel and 16 in Ottawa.

Elliott says Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all remain essentially stable.

The case load is up to 43,685, with 90% deemed resolved.

There have been 2,813 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ontario.