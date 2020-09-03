For the eighth straight day, Ontario is reporting over 100 new cases of COVID-19. Todays’ data shows 132 new diagnoses. That brings the provincial total to 42,686.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 31 cases were in Toronto, 45 in Peel, and 22 in Ottawa, “Every other public health unit is reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 units reporting no new cases.”

There have been no new deaths in the last day. In the last 24 hours, 119 people have recovered. Elliott also says that hospitalizations, people requiring ventilators, and admissions to intensive care units are stable.