Ontario’s four major teacher and education worker unions are filing appeals over the return to school.

In a press release, the unions says the appeals are being filed because the Ministry of Labour has failed to adequately respond to requests for appropriate health and safety standards in publicly funded schools.

The four unions, including the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, represent over 190-thousand teachers and education workers.

Each union will be filing an appeal with the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

They say the appeals are being filed because the Ministry of Education’s “Guide to Re-opening Ontario’s Schools” does not take every reasonable precaution to protect workers.