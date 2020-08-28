MUSKOKA, ON-In order to ensure a safe snowmobile season, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs has invested in groomers to better their trails.

This move by the organization saw almost $2.9 million from permit revenues be used in purchasing eight new purpose-built groomers and four new groomer tractors. This investment will allow the organization to refurbish, renew or relocate the 58 existing groomers.

“Buying new units and refurbishing existing ones is part of the OFSC Fleet Management Plan,” said OFSC CEO Landon French. “Moving operational management of groomers to OFSC districts has helped considerably, and district groomer committees play an important role in our provincial strategy.”

With these new units, the groomers will be able to operate with an optimized route, fuel, shift and labour efficiently to get the most out of every grooming run, letting snowmobilers have seamless and consistent rides between clubs.

Lisa Stackhouse from the OFSC said the organization does try to complete most of their grooming at night, but if any riders see one of these groomers during the day, they are advised to pass by carefully.

It is also confirmed that the OFSC will be releasing more details about purchasing permits sometime next week.

For more information, visit the organization’s website here.