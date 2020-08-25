MUSKOKA, ON-Lakeland Network is planning on expanding its investment into northern communities by bringing internet into Burk’s Falls and Sundridge.

As the demand for people to work from home has become greater, this new fibre optic expansion will allow residents to gain access to better internet speeds.

Set to reach over 1,000 homes and businesses in the area, the new network will provide Ultra-Fast High-Speed Internet, Home & Business Telephones, Digital TV, Hosted PBX, Audio Conferencing, and Managing Wi-Fi services.

CEO of Lakeland Holding Christ Litschko said they are excited to continue building out their fibre network.

“The need for high-speed internet is continually increasing and changing in today’s world. Consumer requirements with regards to connectivity are instrumental in improving the quality of life. Bringing fibre to these communities ensures that today and future speed requirement can easily be met.”

The project is already underway and is expected to be completed by fall 2020 or by the winter of 2021.