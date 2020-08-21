GRAVENHURST, ON-Residents in Gravenhurst are being advised of the upcoming due date for the 2020 tax bill.

All property tax forms were mailed out by June 26th and are due on August 31st.

There are a variety of ways you can submit your bills, including by mail, as long as the cheques are dated to August 31st, where you bank and by dropping by the town office anytime during the day.

If you have not received your bill, contact the Town’s Tax Department immediately.

You should also be aware that failure to receive a tax bill will not constitute a reason for non-payment.