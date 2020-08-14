BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Special Investigations Unit has joined a Bracebridge OPP investigation of law enforcement, possibly injuring a suspect.

On August 13th, the police conducted an investigation into a criminal offence and arrested one suspect. During the arrest, however, this person made an allegation that he sustained an injury during a previous arrest.

This claim led to the suspect being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The SIU was notified by the police, which invoked its mandate, and as a result, the OPP will not be able to talk about the situation any further.