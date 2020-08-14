BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed Thompson Road is going to close temporarily for a construction project.

This project, which aims to rehabilitate the nearby Thomson Road Bridge and replace the culvert, will begin on August 17th and be finished no later than September 30th.

While the work is underway, the Town said that road would be fully closed off to all non-local vehicles and pedestrians from the bridge to the end of the street.

Emergency services will still be given access, and signs will be posted to provide guidance.

The Town said residents could expect dust, noise, and heavy equipment, but attempts will be made to minimize the inconvenience.

The Town appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while upgrades to the local infrastructure are made.

For more info, visit the Town’s site here.