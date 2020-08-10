Windermere beach as seen on Google Street View(photo taken from Google)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is assisting Town staff in keeping local beaches clean and safe for everyone.

The Town said over the past month, local parks and beaches had seen increased activity along with several reports of inappropriate behaviour, as well as health and safety concerns.

“The health and safety of our community is a priority for the town, and I am confident that having a police presence in these high traffic areas will assist in keeping everyone safe,” said Stephen Rettie, Bracebridge Chief Administrative Officer.

“We are pleased that our friends at our local OPP detachment have responded swiftly to begin patrolling these areas immediately.”

Constable Samantha Bigley from the OPP tells MyMuskokaNow people are encouraged to remain respectful of the beaches, regardless of how present police are.

While at the beaches, you’re asked to clean up after yourself and be respectful of your neighbours.

Bigley notes it’s important to ensure you are parking in designated spots and allow emergency vehicles enough room to travel.

Police will continue to patrol these areas until September 7th.