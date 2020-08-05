A man has been arrested following an incident at the Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s Bracebridge hospital site.
Bracebridge OPP says on August 1st, just before 2 a.m., they responded to a report of an intoxicated male leaving the site and damaging hospital property.
Upon arrival, police located and arrested a 30-year-old man, who was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.
OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which invoked its mandate.
As a result, OPP is not providing further information.
Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communication at 1-800-787-8529.