A man has been arrested following an incident at the Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s Bracebridge hospital site.

Bracebridge OPP says on August 1st, just before 2 a.m., they responded to a report of an intoxicated male leaving the site and damaging hospital property.

Upon arrival, police located and arrested a 30-year-old man, who was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which invoked its mandate.

As a result, OPP is not providing further information.

Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communication at 1-800-787-8529.