The Gravenhurst Public Library is undergoing a facelift ahead of its planned reopening for the fall.

In the wake of COVID-19 and restrictions to public access, the town of Gravenhurst is renovating its interior so that residents can enjoy a modernized space once the library’s doors reopen.

“We’ve been wanting to do a refresh of the Library’s interior for quite some time, and being closed to the public because of the pandemic has given us an unanticipated opportunity to get the work underway,” Chief Librarian Julia Reinhart said. “Originally, we had planned to temporarily close the Library for several weeks in the late fall to complete this work, so doing it all now while we have adjusted our services only makes good sense.”

The interior enhancement work has begun at the library and includes painting throughout the inside of the building, new carpeting on both floors, a new front desk to be fitted with sneeze guard protective shields, and new mobile shelving units on the main floor.

The mobile units will house children’s picture books, juvenile fiction, audiobooks, large print books, and magazines – which will help make the space more flexible in terms of how it’s used.

The library has also purchased a new point-of-sale system to facilitate payments by debit or credit card. Copying services will still be offered but will be moved out of the public area to help address physical distancing requirements.

Once the library reopens, users will have a rejuvenated, modernized and safe space to enjoy.

“We’ll be sharing sneak peeks and progress updates on the Library’s social media over the next few weeks, so we invite everyone to check that out,” Library Clerk Megan Davidson said.

Funds for the project were approved by Gravenhurst Town Council, as part of the 2020 Capital Budget.

The Library Board’s endowment reserve is being used to cover the costs of the new front desk.

While the library remains closed to public access, you’re reminded that curbside pick-up of materials and the book drop are still available.

Check out the library’s website for more information.