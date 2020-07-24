HUNTSVILLE, ON-A Huntsville man has been arrested and charged following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, with the assistance of Digital Forensics and the Huntsville OPP, arrested a 20-year-old after conducting a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Huntsville.

During the search, electronics were seized for further examination.

As a result, the man was charged two counts of luring a child, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and a single count of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

He is set to appear in court on October 7th.

Parents are reminded to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children about internet safety. For more information and additional resources, visit Cyber Tip’s website here.