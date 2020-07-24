GRAVENHURST, ON-A Kilworthy resident is $100,000 richer after picking up a winning OLG’s Instant Boom Multiplier ticket in Gravenhurst.

78-year-old retiree Mary Anne was at home on her deck, playing her instant Boom when she matched the number 56.

“I started to reveal the prize, and I thought it was for $10, then $100, and then I saw the remaining zeros. I pulled out my phone and checked my ticket on the OLG Lottery Appr, and then I started crying!” said Anne.

Anne then called her daughter in tears and said she thought something had happened at the house. When she told her of her win, the daughter thought something had happened at the house but was excited when she learned of her mother’s win.

Anne said she will pay her bills and wants to share her winning with her family.

“My family insists that this money should be saved to ensure my financial future. I’m so happy, it’s an overwhelming experience.”

The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Independent Grocer in Gravenhurst.