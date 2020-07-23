HUNTSVILLE, ON-As the pandemic continues, the Assessment Centre in Huntsville is now expending the testing of symptomatic residents.

Now available on Saturday’s from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the centre is encouraging people to book an appointment if you are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

This move comes in addition to the regular hours of operation at the Assessment Centre from Monday to Friday.

Common symptoms of the virus to watch out for is fever, usually reaching 37.8 degrees Celsius or higher, new or worsening cough, and shortness of breath.

Other symptoms can include a sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new smell or taste disorders, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, runny nose, nasal congestion, and clinical or radiological evidence of pneumonia.

Atypical symptoms of the virus that could manifest in children, older people, and those living with a developmental disability could include unexplained fatigue, delirium, unexplained or increased number of falls, acute functional decline, exacerbation of chronic conditions, chills, headaches, croup, and conjunctivitis.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you can book an appointment by calling the Assessment Centre in Huntsville on Saturdays.

Appointments could also be scheduled throughout the week at either of the centres in Huntsville or Bracebridge by calling 1-888-383-7009.

If you do book an appointment, you should follow-up with your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner to allow your primary care provider to help with the next steps.