Community Paramedics in Muskoka are once again conducting drive-through testing for COVID-19.

Starting today, several locations throughout Muskoka are testing those who are asymptomatic and require a test to visit a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate living settings.

Testing will be done at locations listed below, and you do not need to book an appointment in order to be tested.

Wait times will vary depending on volumes.

Here are the dates and times for upcoming testing opportunities:

Huntsville on July 21, July 30 and August 7 at the Canada Summit Centre – from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gravenhurst on July 23 and August 12 at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Georgian Bay on July 22 at the Baxter Ward Community Centre in Port Severn from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Muskoka Lakes on August 5 at the Bala Sportspark and August 6 at the Port Carling Arena from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

You are asked to wear a mask and bring a valid health card.

If you are travelling in from outside of the Muskoka region, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip.

When you arrive at one of these drive-through testing locations, follow instructions provided on all signs and those of Community Paramedics.

This includes remaining in your vehicle at all times and proceeding to the testing tent only when advised to do so.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people not planning any of the settings mentioned above by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

Ontario has also released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer – allowing you to check your results online.

The Assessment Centres/Community Paramedics do not have test results, nor do they control the length of time it takes to process COVID tests.

You will receive detailed information about how to get your test results when you arrive at the drive-through or the Assessment Centres.