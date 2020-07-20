HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville OPP has laid impaired driving charges after conducting a traffic stop.

Around 2:50 a.m. this morning, officers stopped a car driving on Howland Drive in Huntsville after the car was driving in an erratic manner and failed to stop for a red light.

When police stopped the driver, the attending officer saw that the occupants were not earring a seatbelt and had open alcohol in the car.

As a result, a 24-year-old from Kitchener man was charged with operation while impaired, failing to stop at a red light, fail to properly wear a seat belt, driving with an open container of liquor.

After having his license suspended for 90 days and the car impounded, he was given a court date for September 16th in Huntsville.