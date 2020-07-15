HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville is reminding residents to comply with the short-term rental bylaw to ensure a safe summer.

Following the adoption of a bylaw that allows people to license privately-owned short-term rental accommodations, residents are reminded that anyone renting a cottage or home to an individual for less than 30 consecutive days is required to comply with the by-law that comes into effect today.

All applicants or people wishing to apply for a permit are encouraged to visit the Town of Huntsville site here for more information.