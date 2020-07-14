Image of the advisory courtesy of the Town of Gravenhurst.

HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Town of Huntsville has confirmed that Port Sydney Beach has been placed under a swimming advisory by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The advisory was put into effect to warn residents that the water contains levels of bacteria that could increase the risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose, and throat infections and stomach disorders.

If you choose to swim in the water during this time, however, avoid dunking your head or swallowing the water.

Signage has been posted at the beat, and the Town will continue to monitor the situation in accordance with the advice provided by the SMDHU.

For more information, visit the health unit site here.