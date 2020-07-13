Most of Ontario will enter Stage 3 of reopening this Friday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday afternoon that almost every business, including gyms, movie theatres, and indoor dining, will be able to open as of 12:01 a.m. Friday with a majority of the 34 local public health regions taking part.

Health units in the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few others like Niagara and Windsor, will remain in Stage 2 of reopening until further notice.

Regions moving into Stage 3 on Friday will see indoor gathering limits increase from ten to a maximum of fifty people while outdoor will increase to 100 people.

People in regions entering Stage 3 will still have to follow physical distancing during any gathering with people from outside an individual’s social circle.

High-risk businesses and activities not taking part in Stage 3, including amusement parks, water parks, buffet-style food services, dancing in restaurants and bars, overnight stays at camps for children, private karaoke rooms, prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports, saunas, steam rooms, bathhouses, and oxygen bars.

All restaurants, bars, concession stands, and other food and drink establishments are allowed to reopen for indoor dining in Stage 3.

Gyms and fitness studios can also reopen with safety protocols in place while organized sports can also resume, with the exception of contact sports.

Playgrounds, community centres, and libraries will also reopen.

These are the regions moving forward to Stage 3 on Friday: Most

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

These are the regions remaining in Stage 2:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health