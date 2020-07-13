Most of Ontario will enter Stage 3 of reopening this Friday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday afternoon that almost every business, including gyms, movie theatres, and indoor dining, will be able to open as of 12:01 a.m. Friday with a majority of the 34 local public health regions taking part.

Health units in the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few others like Niagara and Windsor, will remain in Stage 2 of reopening until further notice.

Regions moving into Stage 3 on Friday will see indoor gathering limits increase from ten to a maximum of fifty people while outdoor will increase to 100 people.

People in regions entering Stage 3 will still have to follow physical distancing during any gathering with people from outside an individual’s social circle.

High-risk businesses and activities not taking part in Stage 3, including amusement parks, water parks, buffet-style food services, dancing in restaurants and bars, overnight stays at camps for children, private karaoke rooms, prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports, saunas, steam rooms, bathhouses, and oxygen bars.

All restaurants, bars, concession stands, and other food and drink establishments are allowed to reopen for indoor dining in Stage 3.

Gyms and fitness studios can also reopen with safety protocols in place while organized sports can also resume, with the exception of contact sports.

Playgrounds, community centres, and libraries will also reopen.

 

 These are the regions moving forward to Stage 3 on Friday:  Most

Algoma Public Health 

Brant County Health Unit 

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit 

Grey Bruce Health Unit 

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit 

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health 

Huron Perth Public Health 

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health 

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit 

Middlesex-London Health Unit 

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit 

Northwestern Health Unit 

Ottawa Public Health 

Peterborough Public Health 

Porcupine Health Unit 

Public Health Sudbury & Districts 

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services 

Renfrew County and District Health Unit 

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit 

Southwestern Public Health 

Thunder Bay District Health Unit 

Timiskaming Health Unit 

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

These are the regions remaining in Stage 2: 

Durham Region Health Department 

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit 

Halton Region Public Health 

Hamilton Public Health Services 

Lambton Public Health 

Niagara Region Public Health 

Peel Public Health 

Toronto Public Health 

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit 

York Region Public Health 

 

 

 

 

 

 