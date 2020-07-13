Most of Ontario will enter Stage 3 of reopening this Friday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday afternoon that almost every business, including gyms, movie theatres, and indoor dining, will be able to open as of 12:01 a.m. Friday with a majority of the 34 local public health regions taking part.
Health units in the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few others like Niagara and Windsor, will remain in Stage 2 of reopening until further notice.
Regions moving into Stage 3 on Friday will see indoor gathering limits increase from ten to a maximum of fifty people while outdoor will increase to 100 people.
People in regions entering Stage 3 will still have to follow physical distancing during any gathering with people from outside an individual’s social circle.
High-risk businesses and activities not taking part in Stage 3, including amusement parks, water parks, buffet-style food services, dancing in restaurants and bars, overnight stays at camps for children, private karaoke rooms, prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports, saunas, steam rooms, bathhouses, and oxygen bars.
All restaurants, bars, concession stands, and other food and drink establishments are allowed to reopen for indoor dining in Stage 3.
Gyms and fitness studios can also reopen with safety protocols in place while organized sports can also resume, with the exception of contact sports.
Playgrounds, community centres, and libraries will also reopen.
These are the regions moving forward to Stage 3 on Friday: Most
Algoma Public Health
Brant County Health Unit
Chatham-Kent Public Health
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
Grey Bruce Health Unit
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
Huron Perth Public Health
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
Middlesex-London Health Unit
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
Northwestern Health Unit
Ottawa Public Health
Peterborough Public Health
Porcupine Health Unit
Public Health Sudbury & Districts
Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
Renfrew County and District Health Unit
Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
Southwestern Public Health
Thunder Bay District Health Unit
Timiskaming Health Unit
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
These are the regions remaining in Stage 2:
Durham Region Health Department
Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
Halton Region Public Health
Hamilton Public Health Services
Lambton Public Health
Niagara Region Public Health
Peel Public Health
Toronto Public Health
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
York Region Public Health