Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting that a Huntsville man has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the SMDHU, the man, who’s between the ages of 35-44, was infected via community transmission.

It’s the first positive test for COVID-19 in the District in nearly a month.

The Health Unit is reporting three other cases in their jurisdiction.

There have been 31 cases overall in Muskoka, with 28 considered resolved.

Overall in Simcoe-Muskoka, there have been 613 cases with 556 resolved.

