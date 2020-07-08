District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

MUSKOKA, ON-Residents are asked to change up their waste collection schedule as crews battle the extreme temperatures.

The District of Muskoka is asking people if they can keep materials at the curb until 7:00 p.m. as collection delays may occur.

If it is still on your curb after this time, you are encouraged to bring it in or secure it to avoid any animal intruders.

If crews were not able to collect the garbage that night, set it out before 8:00 a.m. the next day – when crews make their rounds again.

Curbside collection schedules remain the same this summer, and during heatwaves and other extreme weather events, crews make every effort to collect waste as usual.

For more updates, visit the Muskoka Recycles website here.