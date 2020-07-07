Some pandemic emergency orders in Ontario could be extended over the next year.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says she will be introducing a new bill at the provincial legislature today.

The proposed law would allow the government to extend or amend some emergency orders a month at a time, with the law expiring a year after it’s passed.

Ontario can only issue emergency orders while the state of emergency is in place under current legislation.

The province’s state of emergency is set to expire July 15th and Premier Doug Ford has said he hoped not to extend it again.

If the bill passes, the government could move parts of the province back to earlier stages of the pandemic lockdown if required.