The Gravenhurst Fire Department is reporting a hazmat incident in the town.

Fire Fighters responded to a residence on Douglas Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a tweet by the department, crews detected deadly levels of carbon monoxide in the residence and they promptly acted.

Two patients are currently being assessed by Muskoka Paramedics.

We’ll have more on this story when information becomes available.